Premier League: Résultats de la 3e journée


Samedi 24 Août 2019 modifié le Samedi 24 Août 2019 - 20:29




Voici les résultats de la 3e journée du Championnat d'Angleterre de football:

vendredi

Aston Villa - Everton 2 - 0

samedi

Norwich City - Chelsea 2 - 3

Watford - West Ham 1 - 3

Brighton - Southampton 0 - 2

Sheffield United - Leicester 1 - 2

Manchester United - Crystal Palace 1 - 2

(16h30 GMT) Liverpool - Arsenal

dimanche

(13h00 GMT) Bournemouth - Manchester City

(15h30 GMT) Wolverhampton - Burnley

Tottenham - Newcastle

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4

2. Arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2

3. Leicester 5 3 1 2 0 3 2 1

4. Manchester City 4 2 1 1 0 7 2 5

5. Manchester United 4 3 1 1 1 6 3 3

6. Tottenham 4 2 1 1 0 5 3 2

7. Brighton 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1

8. Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1

9. Sheffield United 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0

10. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0

11. Everton 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1

12. Chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3

. West Ham 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3

14. Burnley 3 2 1 0 1 4 2 2

15. Aston Villa 3 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1

16. Norwich City 3 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2

17. Southampton 3 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2

18. Wolverhampton 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0

19. Newcastle 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3

20. Watford 0 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6
Samedi 24 Août 2019 - 20:29





