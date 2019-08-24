Premier League: Résultats de la 3e journée

Autres articles
Voici les résultats de la 3e journée du Championnat d'Angleterre de football:
vendredi
Aston Villa - Everton 2 - 0
samedi
Norwich City - Chelsea 2 - 3
Watford - West Ham 1 - 3
Brighton - Southampton 0 - 2
Sheffield United - Leicester 1 - 2
Manchester United - Crystal Palace 1 - 2
(16h30 GMT) Liverpool - Arsenal
dimanche
(13h00 GMT) Bournemouth - Manchester City
(15h30 GMT) Wolverhampton - Burnley
Tottenham - Newcastle
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4
2. Arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2
3. Leicester 5 3 1 2 0 3 2 1
4. Manchester City 4 2 1 1 0 7 2 5
5. Manchester United 4 3 1 1 1 6 3 3
6. Tottenham 4 2 1 1 0 5 3 2
7. Brighton 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1
8. Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1
9. Sheffield United 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
10. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0
11. Everton 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1
12. Chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
. West Ham 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
14. Burnley 3 2 1 0 1 4 2 2
15. Aston Villa 3 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1
16. Norwich City 3 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2
17. Southampton 3 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2
18. Wolverhampton 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
19. Newcastle 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3
20. Watford 0 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6
vendredi
Aston Villa - Everton 2 - 0
samedi
Norwich City - Chelsea 2 - 3
Watford - West Ham 1 - 3
Brighton - Southampton 0 - 2
Sheffield United - Leicester 1 - 2
Manchester United - Crystal Palace 1 - 2
(16h30 GMT) Liverpool - Arsenal
dimanche
(13h00 GMT) Bournemouth - Manchester City
(15h30 GMT) Wolverhampton - Burnley
Tottenham - Newcastle
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4
2. Arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2
3. Leicester 5 3 1 2 0 3 2 1
4. Manchester City 4 2 1 1 0 7 2 5
5. Manchester United 4 3 1 1 1 6 3 3
6. Tottenham 4 2 1 1 0 5 3 2
7. Brighton 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1
8. Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1
9. Sheffield United 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
10. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0
11. Everton 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1
12. Chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
. West Ham 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
14. Burnley 3 2 1 0 1 4 2 2
15. Aston Villa 3 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1
16. Norwich City 3 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2
17. Southampton 3 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2
18. Wolverhampton 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
19. Newcastle 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3
20. Watford 0 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6