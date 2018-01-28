Atlasinfo.fr: l'essentiel de l'actualité de la France et du Maghreb
Championnat d'Allemagne - 20e journée: Résultats et classement


Dimanche 28 Janvier 2018




Voici les résultats et le classement de la 20e journée du Championnat d'Allemagne de football:

Vendredi

Eintracht Francfort - Mönchengladbach 2 - 0

Samedi

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim 5 - 2

Dortmund - Fribourg 2 - 2

Leipzig - Hambourg 1 - 1

Cologne - Augsbourg 1 - 1

Stuttgart - Schalke 04 0 - 2

Werder Brême - Hertha Berlin 0 - 0

Dimanche

(14h30 GMT) Leverkusen - Mayence

(17h00 GMT) Hanovre - Wolfsburg

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Bayern Munich 50 20 16 2 2 49 16 33

2. Schalke 04 34 20 9 7 4 32 25 7

3. Eintracht Francfort 33 20 9 6 5 26 20 6

4. Leipzig 32 20 9 5 6 32 29 3

5. Dortmund 31 20 8 7 5 42 27 15

6. Leverkusen 31 19 8 7 4 39 27 12

7. Mönchengladbach 31 20 9 4 7 30 32 -2

8. Augsbourg 28 20 7 7 6 29 26 3

9. Hoffenheim 27 20 7 6 7 31 32 -1

10. Hanovre 27 19 7 6 6 28 29 -1

11. Hertha Berlin 26 20 6 8 6 27 27 0

12. Fribourg 24 20 5 9 6 22 35 -13

13. Wolfsburg 20 19 3 11 5 22 24 -2

14. Mayence 20 19 5 5 9 24 33 -9

15. Stuttgart 20 20 6 2 12 16 26 -10

16. Werder Brême 17 20 3 8 9 16 25 -9

17. Hambourg 16 20 4 4 12 16 29 -13

18. Cologne 13 20 3 4 13 15 34 -19


MAP
Dimanche 28 Janvier 2018 - 07:29





