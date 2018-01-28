Championnat d'Allemagne - 20e journée: Résultats et classement

Voici les résultats et le classement de la 20e journée du Championnat d'Allemagne de football:
Vendredi
Eintracht Francfort - Mönchengladbach 2 - 0
Samedi
Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim 5 - 2
Dortmund - Fribourg 2 - 2
Leipzig - Hambourg 1 - 1
Cologne - Augsbourg 1 - 1
Stuttgart - Schalke 04 0 - 2
Werder Brême - Hertha Berlin 0 - 0
Dimanche
(14h30 GMT) Leverkusen - Mayence
(17h00 GMT) Hanovre - Wolfsburg
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich 50 20 16 2 2 49 16 33
2. Schalke 04 34 20 9 7 4 32 25 7
3. Eintracht Francfort 33 20 9 6 5 26 20 6
4. Leipzig 32 20 9 5 6 32 29 3
5. Dortmund 31 20 8 7 5 42 27 15
6. Leverkusen 31 19 8 7 4 39 27 12
7. Mönchengladbach 31 20 9 4 7 30 32 -2
8. Augsbourg 28 20 7 7 6 29 26 3
9. Hoffenheim 27 20 7 6 7 31 32 -1
10. Hanovre 27 19 7 6 6 28 29 -1
11. Hertha Berlin 26 20 6 8 6 27 27 0
12. Fribourg 24 20 5 9 6 22 35 -13
13. Wolfsburg 20 19 3 11 5 22 24 -2
14. Mayence 20 19 5 5 9 24 33 -9
15. Stuttgart 20 20 6 2 12 16 26 -10
16. Werder Brême 17 20 3 8 9 16 25 -9
17. Hambourg 16 20 4 4 12 16 29 -13
18. Cologne 13 20 3 4 13 15 34 -19
