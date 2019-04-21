Atlasinfo.fr: l'essentiel de l'actualité de la France et du Maghreb
24 Heures Motos: le classement après huit heures de course


Dimanche 21 Avril 2019 modifié le Dimanche 21 Avril 2019 - 02:15




Classement des 24 Heures Motos, courues de samedi à dimanche, après 8 heures de course sur le circuit Bugatti du Mans (4,185 km):



1. Jérémy Guarnoni (FRA) - David Checa (ESP) - Erwan Nigon (FRA) - Team SRC Kawasaki (N.11/EWC) 277 tours

2. Sébastien Gimbert (FRA) - Yonny Hernandez (COL) - Randy de Puniet (FRA) - Honda Endurance Racing (N.111/EWC) à 45.464

3. Vincent Philippe (FRA) - Etienne Masson (FRA) - Gregg Black (FRA) - Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (N.2/EWC) à 1:00.888

4. Broc Parkes (AUS) - Marvin Fritz (GER) - Niccolo Canepa (ITA) - YART Yamaha (N.7/EWC) à 1 tour

5. Sheridan Morais (RSA) - Danny Webb (GBR) - Michael Laverty (GBR) - Wepol Racing (Yamaha N.13/EWC) à 2 tours

6. Kenny Foray (FRA) - Julien Da Costa (FRA) - Mathieu Gines (FRA) - ERC-BMW Endurance (N.6/EWC) à 4 tours

7. Roman Stamm (SUI) - Sébastien Suchet (SUI) - Nigel Walraven (NED) - Bolliger Team Switzerland (N.8/EWC) à 5 tours

8. James Westmoreland (GBR) - Johan Nigon (FRA) - Adrien Ganfornina (FRA) - Motors Events (Suzuki N.50/1re Superstock) à 5 tours

9. Emeric Jonchière (FRA) - Stéphane Egéa (FRA) - Baptiste Guittet (FRA) - National Motos (Honda N.55/EWC) à 6 tours

10. Roberto Rolfo (ITA) - Robin Mulhauser (SUI) - Stefan Hill (GBR) - Moto Ain (Yamaha N.96/2e Superstock) à 6 tours

...

NDLR: 59 équipages au départ, 5 abandons
Dimanche 21 Avril 2019 - 02:15

Atlasinfo (avec afp)




